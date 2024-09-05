ADVERTISEMENT

Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched with Bluetooth calling. Price, specs

Published - September 05, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Amazfit GTR 4 New claims 12-days battery life on a single charge

The Hindu Bureau

Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch launched with Bluetooth calling. Price, specs | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amazfit on Wednesday launched the Amazfit GTR 4 New smartwatch in India with integrated Bluetooth calling and music control.

The Amazfit GTR 4 New features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with a 331 ppi resolution. It offers always-on display feature, with over 150 watch faces.

The smartwatch is comes with high-precision GPS and 5 ATM water resistance. It also supports over 150 sports modes with intelligent auto-detection of 8 sports.

Amazfit GTR 4 New claims 12-days battery life on a single charge.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

It is compatible with Alexa and offline voice assistants as well.

With Zepp Aura technology, the Amazfit GTR 4 New generates adaptive sounds that enhance sleep quality and provides comprehensive sleep reports.

Available in Galaxy Black and Brown Leather editions, the Amazfit GTR 4 New has been priced at ₹16,999. It sells on Amazon and on Amazfit India’s official website.

