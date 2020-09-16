All you need to know about Apple’s 2020 iPad Air

Hyderabad

The new tablet comes with the A14 Bionic chip. Here’s how it works:

iPad Air features an all-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, camera and audio upgrades, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and the A14 Bionic for a considerable boost in performance, making this by far the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever made.

Featuring a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 3.8 million pixels and advanced technologies, including full lamination, P3 wide colour support, True Tone, and an anti-reflective coating for an amazing visual experience. To allow the display to extend on all sides, a next-generation Touch ID sensor is integrated into the top button, providing the same fast, easy, and secure way to unlock iPad Air, log in to apps. iPad Air is compatible with Magic Keyboard which was released earlier this year and its floating design, and built-in trackpad, Smart Keyboard Folio, and new Smart Folio covers, as well as Apple Pencil, which attaches magnetically to the side for easy pairing, charging, and storing.

Let’s talk A14 Bionic

Handling even the highly-demanding apps — such as games, AR experiences and streaming platforms — A14 Bionic will make it easier for users to make the most of the device. Using a 5-nanometer process technology, A14 Bionic is packed with 11.8 billion transistors for increased performance and power efficiency in nearly every part of the chip. This latest-generation A-series chip features a new 6-core design for a 40 percent boost in CPU performance, and a new 4-core graphics architecture for a 30% improvement in graphics.

To deliver novel machine learning capabilities, A14 Bionic includes a new 16-core Neural Engine that is twice as fast, and capable of performing up to 11 trillion operations per second, taking machine learning apps to a whole new level. A14 Bionic also includes second-generation machine learning accelerators in the CPU for 10 times faster machine learning calculations. This combination of the new Neural Engine, CPU machine learning accelerators, and high-performance GPU enables powerful on-device experiences for image recognition, natural language learning, analysing motion, and more.

The 2020 iPad Air now features a USB-C port for up to 5GB per seconds data transfer, which is 10 times faster, for connecting to cameras, hard drives, and external monitors up to 4K.

The 2020 iPad Air will be available in October at Apple Authorised Resellers. Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will be available with a starting price of ₹54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at ₹66,900. The new iPad Air, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, will be available in five finishes including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue.