Alienware launches new X-Series gaming laptops

Alienware x17 and Alienware x15. | Picture by special arrangement.

02 June 2021 17:36 IST

The Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 are the thinnest 15- and 17-inch gaming laptops from the company.

Alienware, a favourite among the gaming community, is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of new X-Series gaming laptops. The new Alienware x15 and Alienware x17 are designed for high-performance gaming with premium build quality and slimmer profiles – making them the thinnest 15- and 17-inch gaming laptops from the company.

“When developing the X-Series, we wanted to provide our community with more than just your everyday thin gaming laptop. We wanted to challenge the status quo and create something that redefines the ultimate mobile gaming experience,” Vivian Lien, VP of Gaming, Dell Technologies, said in a blog post.

The X-Series devices incorporate an improved version of Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology with a new thermal interface material (available on specific configurations). The tech helps disperse heat and mitigates spike in core temperatures from affecting the system's performance, the firm noted.

Its Smart Fan control technology uses AI for enhanced application performance, and a new exclusive Alienware Quad Fan design aids in cooling during gaming.

The X-Series laptops are available with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 or i9 H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-series graphics, up to RTX 3080 with support for maximum graphics power of 110W for x15 and 165W for x17.

The 15- and 17-inch models offer 16GB or 32GB (DDR4 3200MHz) memory options, the larger model also supports 32GB or 64GB (DDR4 XMP 3466MHz). Both devices offer SSD storage up to 2TB in single storage configuration, and up to 4TB in dual-drive non-RAID configuration.

The display options include two full HD panels (different refresh rates) with 300-nits brightness or a 4K-UHD panel with 400-nits brightness. The X-series models also have a Windows Hello IR camera for quick facial biometric logins.

For people who like to use a mechanical keyboard, the larger 17-inch model has an optional CherryMX ultra low-profile mechanical laptop keyboard with 1.8mm key travel.

The X-Series laptops have 87 Watt-hour lithium-ion battery with Alienware Battery Defender technology. And for better portability, an Alienware-branded 240W power adapter is available with both models.

Users can experience an advanced AlienFX lighting experience with 100 micro-LEDs on the x17 (90 on the x15) that can be personalised through the Alienware Command Center. They can also customise the Alien head, keyboard and power button lighting.

The new Alienware x15 pricing starts at $1,999 (about ₹1,46,000) and Alienware x17 at $2,099 (about ₹1,53,400), and will be available in the U.S. on June 15, according to the company.