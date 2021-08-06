Alexa gets an update to share COVID-19 related information in India

Ask Alexa for COVID-19 vaccine information. | Picture by special arrangement.

The company said that the information is sourced from India’s CoWIN portal, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website and MapMyIndia.

Amazon has updated its voice platform, Alexa, with features that lets users get information on COVID-19 testing, helpline numbers, vaccination centre location and availability, and pandemic relief donations.

To get information about testing and vaccination centres, users can just say, ‘Alexa, where can I get a COVID-19 test?’, or ‘Alexa, where can I get a COVID vaccine?’. It can help users find the nearest testing centre along with the travel distance, and provide a list of vaccination centres based on their device’s location, Amazon noted in a blog post.

Users can also search for vaccination centres in other pin codes to help friends and family book appointments. They can do this by using Alexa’s ‘Vaccine Info’ app, which will ask for a pin code and the age category to provide information.

Amazon’s voice service can also share updates on the COVID-19 vaccine completion rates in the country. Users can just say, ‘Alexa, how many people have been vaccinated in India?’ to get the latest updates.

In addition, it can provide the COVID-19 helpline numbers in each state and answer vaccination-related queries.

For COVID-19 donations, users can say, ‘Alexa, donate now’ and it will send an app notification along with an SMS containing a donate link, where they can complete the transaction with their preferred NGO partner and the amount of their choice, Amazon noted.