Alcatel Flashes up and about

Alcatel, the brand owned by Chinese electronics giant TCL, has come up with 'Flash', a brand new mobile handset that boasts of "the world's first dual front AND dual rear cameras" with MediaTek's Helio X20, a deca-core processor.

With Dual 6P lens and Dual tone flash, the company knows how to garner user attention, since the entire world runs on mobile phone photography. It sports not one, but two 13 MP rear cameras, one for color and the other for monochrome. 8MP + 5MP dual front cameras with its 'super selfie mode' makes up for all the other not-so-popular Alcatel models. While we have seen dual rear camera phones and dual front camera phones, Flash is probably the first device to have it both!

The best part about the 'Flash' is that it spews out RAW files of photos in DNG format, allowing the hobbyist photographer to tweak his work of art to his heart's content. But that's not all. The phone will have a set of apps that cater to the photography enthusiast, aiming to make photo editing even more fun for those who already enjoy it. The Flash is going in all the right directions with it specs and its name.

A metallic textured design, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory, expandable upto 256GB, and a fingerprint sensor complete the phone, which weighs 155 grams. The 5.5 inch 1080p display has fingerprint-resistant Oleophobic coating. Running on Android Marshmallow, the phone seems to have the whole package a normal user would want.

"Now that we’ve achieved this camera milestone, can we start working on triple-camera systems? What company will be first to get six on a phone?," asks The Verge.

And the sad part? The phone's right now expected to launch only in the Middle East. It's time you called that distant relative/old friend of yours and cajole them into buying this device.