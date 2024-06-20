GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AI enabled audio devices adoption grows among Gen Z and millennials in India

Published - June 20, 2024 01:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Over 54% Gen Z and millennials in India have adopted for AI-enabled audio devices, 43% like intelligent playlist curation and automatic audio optimisation, and 83% say that AI helps them in discovering global music, revealed the third edition of JBL’s World Music Day survey.

30% users crowned AI-powered Bluetooth speakers as their favourite device.

Punjabi (41%) emerged as the most popular music language followed by Tamil (22%), and K-pop (14%).

Almost 30% seek better voice recognition accuracy in AI powered music devices, and 20% desire more engaging and interactive experiences.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Personalised recommendations based on preferences were the top choice (33%), followed by cross-language song identification (30%).

“We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance the listening experience, making it more personalized, immersive, and culturally inclusive. JBL will continue to push the boundaries of audio technology, ensuring that our devices serve as a bridge that connects people through the power of music, regardless of their cultural background or language,” said Vikram Kher, VP, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

