Ahead of Apple event on September 9, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 prices fall on Flipkart

Apple’s new event is confirmed for September 9, at 10 AM PT, during which people world over will be looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 16 line-up and accompanying devices. However, there are always keen-eyed budget hunters who will be scouring e-commerce platforms to see if any older iPhone models are getting a discount.

In this case, they are in luck, as several iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models are seeing price drops on Flipkart. Let’s take a look.

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow’s innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

Phone Original price Price on offer Apple iPhone 14 (Purple, 512 GB) ₹99,600 ₹69,999 Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB) ₹79,600 ₹58,999 Apple iPhone 15 (Black, 128 GB) ₹79,600 ₹69,999 Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Black, 128 GB) ₹89,600 ₹79,999 Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Black, 512 GB) ₹1,19,600 ₹1,09,999

Not all models may be eligible for significant discounts, such as those from the Pro and Pro Max line-ups. Additionally, phones on discount may go out of stock quicker than expected.