Ahead of Apple event on September 9, iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 prices fall on Flipkart

Apple’s next event, scheduled for September 9, means shoppers will be scouring e-commerce platforms for deals on older iPhone models

Published - August 27, 2024 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple iPhone 14, The Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max [File]

Apple iPhone 14, The Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple’s new event is confirmed for September 9, at 10 AM PT, during which people world over will be looking forward to the launch of the iPhone 16 line-up and accompanying devices. However, there are always keen-eyed budget hunters who will be scouring e-commerce platforms to see if any older iPhone models are getting a discount.

In this case, they are in luck, as several iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models are seeing price drops on Flipkart. Let’s take a look.

Apple to begin assembling iPhone 16 Pro models in India

(Unravel the complexities of our digital world on The Interface podcast, where business leaders and scientists share insights that shape tomorrow's innovation. The Interface is also available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.)

PhoneOriginal pricePrice on offer
Apple iPhone 14 (Purple, 512 GB)₹99,600₹69,999
Apple iPhone 14 Plus (Blue, 128 GB)₹79,600₹58,999
Apple iPhone 15 (Black, 128 GB)₹79,600₹69,999
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Black, 128 GB)₹89,600₹79,999
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Black, 512 GB)₹1,19,600₹1,09,999

Not all models may be eligible for significant discounts, such as those from the Pro and Pro Max line-ups. Additionally, phones on discount may go out of stock quicker than expected.

Tips for buying phones online
Always check to make sure that the phone is coming from a verified seller and is in a new, unused condition
Look out for the storage capacity and the phone variant that is right for you, rather than picking the cheapest device
Make sure the packaging in undamaged when you receive the device
Ensure you or someone trusted will be at the delivery location to collect the phone
For high-value purchases, it is recommended to film yourself unboxing the device so that the proof can be sent to the company in case of any damage or breakages
Try out the phone while the return period is still active, so that you can make any necessary exchanges or returns

