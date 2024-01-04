January 04, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

A sports smartwatch that wants to stay on your wrist almost 24x7 can’t just look good at the gym; it also needs to fit in at your workplace, the local market, and a nice restaurant. The Ace X LUXE smartwatch by Cult.sport promises versatility for sports enthusiasts, so we tried out the product for a few weeks to see if it could meet all our needs. Here is what we discovered.

At a Glance The Ace X LUXE smartwatch is a brilliant yet budget-friendly sports device that will suit casual sports enthusiasts of all ages while the Cult Watch app comes packed with fun home workout videos On the flip side, the watch’s metal link strap was very uncomfortable and buyers are better off opting for the same model with a silicone strap Dedicated gym-goers and athletes will want a more advanced device with better sports recognition capabilities

Inside the box

We received the smartwatch, an adjustment tool, the magnetic charging cable, and documentation for the device in a compact yet sturdy box.

Technical Specifications

Screen: 1.96-inch AMOLED Display

1.96-inch AMOLED Display Resolution: 466x466 pixels

466x466 pixels Calling: Via Bluetooth

Via Bluetooth Texting: Quick reply feature

Quick reply feature Water resistance: IP67

IP67 Sports recognition: Yes

Yes Stats measured: Heart rate, Sp02, blood pressure, sleep, steps, calories burned

Design

Our review piece from the LUXE lineup came with a too-big black metal link strap. Even though the company did provide a handy adjuster to push out the cotter pins and make the strap shorter, it was hard to achieve the right strap fit that would hold firm while exercising, yet be comfortable enough to wear while sleeping. In our case, the smartwatch’s cotter pins kept falling out or the metal links would pop open during intense exercise. While elegant to look at, the LUXE variant’s design choice seems like a case of form over function.

Throughout our review experience, the metal link strap was the product’s most distinct flaw. An interchangeable silicone strap like that from the Ace X non-LUXE lineup would have been more comfortable. Due to the metal strap, the watch was also quite heavy.

User experience

Setting aside our qualms with the metal strap, we had an excellent time with the Ace X smartwatch and the accompanying app. The smartwatch comes with both basic and advanced features for not just sports lovers, but also includes features that can monitor users’ vitals throughout the day, check live cricket scores, or make hands-free calls via Bluetooth.

With a dazzlingly bright display and a large screen, we were able to easily monitor our daily readings or quickly tap out a phone number in order to have a quick chat even while working on several other projects at once.

The Ace X smartwatch measures heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, blood pressure, and sleep cycles with accuracy, and there is an option to monitor heart rates continuously. Wearers can also track their steps and burned calories.

The device comes with preset sports modes and can recognise around eight standard activities, such as running and cycling. However, we did not find this to be the case when alternating between walking and jogging; the smartwatch could not recognise the activity and registered even moderate/intense physical workouts as a warm-up session. Users are advised to manually enter in their respective exercise or sport before starting, in order to get the most accurate stats.

The smartwatch offers a bare bones menstruation tracker that is not helpful to users who have anything other than regular periods. There is also an ultra-basic deep breathing setting which we felt could have included more diverse breathwork options.

The watch is reasonably waterproof, and easily handles sweat as well as occasional splashes. However, it is not advisable to wear the watch when showering or swimming.

App

While most other companies offer a smartwatch and a basic smartphone app for tracking statistics, Cult.sport offers a packed product with dozens of free home workout videos for a few months. There is an exercise series for almost every user, whether you are a complete beginner, a casual explorer, a pregnant person, or a HIIT devotee. We enjoyed trying out some HRX workouts and yoga sessions, which felt like a nice change from smartwatch apps which come with nothing but stale graphs and charts. While the feature is an apparent sales tactic to get users to join their nearest Cult.fit branch, it is certainly useful for new fitness enthusiasts who may not know where to start.

The app also lets users challenge their friends or compare their progress to other random app-users on a public leaderboard. We found this to be intrusive as it shows your location to others. Luckily, there is an option to keep your profile hidden. Joining with a generic nickname and not being too specific about your address is recommended.

Battery life

The company notes that the Ace X smartwatch’s battery lasts for seven days, and we confirmed this for ourselves. Even with the brightness set at maximum levels and constant heart rate monitoring enabled, the battery only fell to 40% after three days. However, Always On mode will deplete the battery in less than the promised seven days. Overall, we were impressed by the device’s long-lasting battery which outpaces many mid-segment and even premium smartwatches. After shutting down the device for several days, the battery loss was not significant.

On the flip side, the smartwatch can take a little more than two hours to charge fully. The magnetic charging cable can be flimsy and tends to lose contact with the watch.

Verdict

The Ace X LUXE smartwatch by Cult.sport is a steal at ₹3,499 as it comes packed with both useful trackers and a high-quality display backed by a strong battery, to inspire users of all ages and professions to find their favourite ways of staying active.

However, professional fitness enthusiasts and athletes may find that the Ace X’s sports modes are not up to the mark in terms of their sensitivity, and these users will likely need a more advanced smartwatch.

