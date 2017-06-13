A new chapter for Nokia in India: HMD head

HMD Global on Tuesday launched a new generation of Nokia smartphones in India.

“Today’s announcement scripts a new chapter for Nokia phones in this country... The new line-up comprising the Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and the Nokia 3 is visually stunning and will always be available out-of-the-box with the latest and pure version of Android,” Ajey Mehta, Vice President India, HMD Global, said.

He added that the company aims to break the clutter in a market dominated by undifferentiated products by providing a great user experience while living up to the Nokia brand promise of simplicity, trust, reliability and quality.

While Nokia 3 goes on sale starting June 16, Nokia 5 will be available for pre booking July 7 onwards. Both these phone will be available via the offline retail channel. The three new phones Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are priced at Rs. 9,499, Rs 12,899 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Nokia 6, which will be available exclusively on ecommerce major Amazon, will be open for pre-booking July 14 onwards.