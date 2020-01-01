A look at new Amazon devices launched in the last two months

In the last few months, Amazon launched its new set of innovative devices. In November, the company launched the first plug-in smart speaker Echo Flex and December witnessed the launch of Echo Input Portable and Onida Fire TV edition.

Here is a round-up of all things new on Amazon devices.

Echo Flex: The company launched Echo Flex, a plug-in smart speaker that saves on space by plugging directly into a standard electrical outlet; no more wires and chargers for ₹2,999, it is an affordable way to voice-control compatible smart home devices and get help from Alexa at more places in your home.

Echo Input Portable: The Echo Input Portable is a voice-controlled smart speaker that combines hands-free access to Alexa with a 4,800 mAh rechargeable battery. The speaker comes with 360-degree audio and allows customers to access Alexa from anywhere in the room using the same far-field voice recognition as other Echo devices. Echo Input Portable is now available for just ₹4,999.

Onida Fire TV Edition: The Onida Fire TV Edition has Fire TV experience built-in, enabling customers to easily find and watch their favourite movies and TV shows from Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, Sun Nxt and more.

The TV, available in 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD (1080p) models, features Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for a superior sound experience. The TV is available on Amazon.in for ₹21,999.

Echo dot in Purple: The Echo Dot is now also available in a purple colour variant. The device is priced at ₹4,499.