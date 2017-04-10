A fantastic flawless game

The Persona series throws everything you conventionally know about role-playing games out the window. And that’s what makes them so unique. They eschew fantasy tropes for an urban young adult vibe; like Enid Blyton’s Famous Five, Nancy Drew or even Harry Potter for that matter. Essentially, it’s about a bunch of young teens taking on the powers that be by channelling their inner demons. On Persona’s 20th anniversary, we get the latest and greatest instalment in the series, and it will quite literally, steal your heart.

What’s it about?

In Persona 5, you play a transfer student with a criminal record, who has moved to Tokyo, who is innocent, but in saving someone else’s life, got persecuted. You start the game alone in a new city, an outcast in a new school, living above a cafe run by a grumpy uncle. To add to that, you stumble upon an alternative reality. In the real world, you’re a diligent student, studying, socialising and overcoming the hurdles of school life. In the metaverse, you and your growing gang of outcasts are The Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a shadowy group of thieves. Also, there’s a talking cat, who is also a burglar. Each Persona game is a standalone title, and if you’re new to the series, the latest Persona is a great starting point. It’s inspired by French Picaresque novels, which regale you with tales of quick-witted thieves. Persona 5’s plot is deep and resonates with people from all walks of life. While the graphics may seem cartoony, the story is mature and touches on themes of identity, individuality, sexuality, depression, bullying, failure and coming-of-age angst. As regular students, your band of outcasts see the mask in the real world, but as phantom thieves you can spot the monsters.

The art style just oozes cool with slashes of red, black and white in the menus, jumping to comic book-styled halftone patterned art and even gorgeous illustrations in character portraits. Your band of outcasts feels alive, and by the end, it’s like saying goodbye to friends with an undeniable lump in your throat.

How does it play?

Persona 5 is equal parts a slice-of-life story and an urban fantasy turn-based RPG. It blends elements of both into one seamless, dynamic cocktail of cool. As the leader of the Phantom Thieves, your job is to infiltrate large Palaces of the Heart and defeat shadows within by unleashing a part of your being called a Persona. This dual life is the crux of the game, where you make friendships with several colourful people, which in turn powers your Persona. The familiar Persona fusion makes its way back to Persona 5, where you can collect and “sacrifice” Personas for new, more powerful ones.

The battles are your regular turn-based fighting systems with a lot of fun tweaks. The best being the inclusion of guns, which adds a new element of strategy called a ‘Hold up’. You can give an enemy monster a chance to join you as a Persona, by just talking to them in a series of very entertaining conversations. It makes combat fun, especially with the attractive menu selections and UI.

There’s so much that’s cool about the game, including the art style that’s equal parts young, angsty and unbelievably cool. Even the writing is top-notch, as you immerse yourself in the realities of your own and your friends’ lives.

Should you get it?

Persona 5 is one of the best games you will play this year – a flawless and stylish game, with a fantastic story. While the turn-based elements and the social aspects may not be for everyone, it’s worth giving it a go. Now, the game isn’t available here officially, but you can figure out how to get your hands on it.

Julian Almeida is a tech and gaming enthusiast who one day hopes to finish his science fiction novel