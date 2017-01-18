Gadgets

Panasonic launches waterproof Bluetooth earphones RP-BTS50 at Rs. 8,999

The earphones are designed to experience clear sound while working out at the gym, cycling or running

Panasonic India on Wednesday launched new Bluetooth sports earphones — RP=BTS50 — which are designed to experience clear sound while working out at the gym, cycling or running.

Priced at Rs. 8,999, the RP-BTS50 is waterproof, comes with a 12mm driver which is compatible with aptX, AAC and has blue LED lights on the edges of the earphones.

“Owing to the growing demand for headphones while exercising, Panasonic has introduced the latest RP-BTS50 which comes with waterproof technology and safety lighting customised for fitness enthusiasts,” said Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The earphones feature a round-the-ear 3D-flex hanger which can be bent, providing a comfortable and optimal fit.

 

