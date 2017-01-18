Panasonic launches waterproof Bluetooth earphones RP-BTS50 at Rs. 8,999

Panasonic India on Wednesday launched new Bluetooth sports earphones — RP=BTS50 — which are designed to experience clear sound while working out at the gym, cycling or running.

Priced at Rs. 8,999, the RP-BTS50 is waterproof, comes with a 12mm driver which is compatible with aptX, AAC and has blue LED lights on the edges of the earphones.

Image: @panasonic.com

“Owing to the growing demand for headphones while exercising, Panasonic has introduced the latest RP-BTS50 which comes with waterproof technology and safety lighting customised for fitness enthusiasts,” said Gaurav Ghavri, Product Head, Panasonic India, in a statement.

The earphones feature a round-the-ear 3D-flex hanger which can be bent, providing a comfortable and optimal fit.