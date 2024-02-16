ADVERTISEMENT

Asus launches ROG gaming G22 desktop in India

February 16, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST

The Asus ROG G22 comes powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card

The Hindu Bureau

Asus launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Asus launched the ROG G22 gaming desktop powered by Intel Core i7-14700F processor and the GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card in India. The desktop comes equipped with 32GB DDR5 RAM, and the all-new custom liquid cooler for the CPU, ensuring silent and efficient cooling even under heavy loads.

Winner of prestigious accolades such as the 2023 Red Dot Product Design and Good Design Award, the G22 features including USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.0a, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit LAN.

The desktop comes bundled with a wired keyboard and mouse, and allows users to stream, communicate and record gameplay.

Earlier in January, Asus launched the ROG Phone 8 series smartphone with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and 2500 nits peak brightness.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Asus ROG G22 gaming desktop is available for purchase online at the ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart as well as at ASUS Exclusive and ROG Stores at a starting price of ₹2,29,990.

