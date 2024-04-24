 Future Skills at Monash College and Microsoft partner to transform tech education with AI

April 24, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Future Skills Monash College has today announced a collaboration with Microsoft, to educate and prepare students ahead of joining the tech workforce in Australia. The initiative will ensure that students learn about artificial intelligence using Microsoft’s AI content, certifications and expertise that will be a part of Monash College’s Future Skills programs.

Students will be given a suite of certifications and badges from Microsoft through the program.

Monash College CEO Jo Mithen said these credentials provide tangible, industry-recognized qualifications, empowering individuals to be job-ready in an evolving market.

“By joining forces with Microsoft, Monash College is opening doors to endless possibilities. Through this innovative AI collaboration, we’re reimagining education, driving innovation, and equipping our students with the skills they need to excel in the digital age,” she stated in a press release making the announcement.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The course will emphasise upon Microsoft’s Responsible AI angle so that students understand the ethical issues and responsibility that come with usage of this technology.

To launch the partnership Sarah Carney, Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft Australia and New Zealand, delivered a keynote with a panel of employers that explored the impact of AI in the tech, healthcare, and energy sectors.

“Future Skills Monash College and Microsoft are committed to setting new benchmarks in education and training. The partnership represents a unique meeting of industry thought leaders and trainers, aimed at providing unparalleled upskilling and reskilling opportunities. It’s an important step towards empowering employers and professionals not only in Victoria but across Australia,” she said.