Future PCs could come with in-built crypto mining capability

The next set of PCs might come with crypto mining capability as Norton, a global leader in consumer cyber safety, announced the launch of a new feature aimed at making users mine cryptocurrency with just a few clicks.

With the feature, the company’s PCs can help turn idle time on “into an opportunity to earn digital currency,” said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at Norton Life Lock.

The company reckons that many coinminers compromise safety of their devices in their quest for cryptocurrency. They disable the security features in their devices to run coinmining that can allow malicious code to run on their machines. These codes can even plant ransomware leading to hard drive failures that can cause miners' earnings stored on hard drives to be lost, Norton said.

The company expects Norton Crypto to offer a secure way for consumers to mine Ethereum without opening up their devices to these pitfalls. Customers can transfer their earnings onto their Norton Crypto Wallet once they have earned cryptocurrency. The wallet being stored in the cloud cannot be lost due to hard drive failure, it noted.

Norton Crypto is expected to be available to all Norton 360 customers in the coming weeks.