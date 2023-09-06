HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FTC may file suit against Amazon later this month: Report

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may file a lawsuit later this month against Amazon.com after the company did not offer concessions to settle antitrust claims, reported WSJ

September 06, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Reuters
The company’s shares edged 0.4% lower in extended trading [File]

The company’s shares edged 0.4% lower in extended trading [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission may file a lawsuit later this month against Amazon.com after the company did not offer concessions to settle antitrust claims, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lawsuit will target the company's logistics program, Fulfillment by Amazon, pricing on its website by third-party sellers and will suggest "structural remedies" that could break the company up, the report said on Tuesday.

Amazon and the regulator declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The company's shares, which have gained about 63% so far this year, edged 0.4% lower in extended trading.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The probe began during former President Donald Trump's administration when the government decided to investigate Amazon, Google, Meta Platforms and Apple for allegedly breaking antitrust law.

ALSO READ
Amazon sued by U.S. regulator over thwarting attempts to cancel Prime membership

Amazon has been criticised for allegedly favouring its own products and disfavouring outside sellers on its platform, among other allegations. The company has denied the allegations.

FTC chairperson Lina Khan authored a Yale Law Journal article in 2017, in which she said Amazon's structure and practices posed anticompetitive concerns and has escaped antitrust scrutiny.

In June, the regulator sued Amazon accusing the company of enrolling millions of consumers into its $139-per-year paid subscription service without their consent and making it hard for them to cancel the plan.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / antitrust issue / electronic commerce

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.