Free Fire returns to India, prioritising data security and user safety

September 05, 2023 02:16 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST

Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, is set to make its return to India on Tuesday, but raises pertinent questions about the circumstances surrounding its initial ban and the safeguards put in place for its resurrection.

Free Fire was banned by the Indian government in February last year, citing grave concerns over data security and user privacy.

Now, Garena, the game’s developer, has decided to reintroduce it as an India-exclusive application. This move underscores Garena’s recognition of the need to address the specific concerns of the Indian market, allaying the fears that led to its initial ban.

One of the most crucial aspects of Free Fire’s comeback is the comprehensive approach to data security. Garena has partnered with Yotta, a trusted service provider approved by the Reserve Bank of India, to manage the personal data of Indian users on local servers. This partnership aims to ensure not only data security but also compliance with local regulations.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In addition to data security measures, Free Fire India will introduce an array of safety features designed to promote a safe, healthy, and enjoyable gaming experience. These include parental supervision through a verification system, gameplay limitations, and ‘take a break’ reminders.

The resurgence of Free Fire in India coincides with the government’s formal recognition of esports as a multi-sport event. Garena’s announcement of the Free Fire India Championship (FFIC) and international tournaments hosted in Uttar Pradesh underscores the immense potential for India to excel on the global esports stage.

Additionally, Free Fire has appointed MS Dhoni as the brand ambassador and introduced him as a playable character named ‘Thala.’ This marked Dhoni as the first Indian sportsperson to be featured in the game.