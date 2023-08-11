Free ChatGPT users get custom instructions in new update

August 11, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:44 pm IST

Non-paying users of OpenAI’s ChatGPT will be able to input custom instructions to better streamline the chatbot’s responses and take into consideration the user’s specific needs or preferences.

OpenAI announced on August 9 that the custom instructions feature, which had been reserved for paying users, will be extended to non-paying users except for those in the EU and the UK, who will get the update at a later date.

To access the feature, users will need to sign into their OpenAI account via desktop, navigate to the ChatGPT page, and click on their name.

ChatGPT asks users to enter what they want the chatbot to know about them, such as their location, work, hobbies, their favourite subjects, and goals. There is also an option to tailor the chatbot’s responses. Each request box comes with a 1500 character limit.

To test the chatbot, The Hindu entered a custom instruction requesting ChatGPT to respond to all queries with humour. However, this did not reflect in the new chats.

ChatGPT recently launched the app version of its viral chatbot and expanded the release to India.

