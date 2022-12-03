  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Highlights: Brazil vs Cameroon; Serbia vs Switzerland

France's Macron discussed Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on October 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of changes to product and staff

December 03, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

Reuters
President Emmanuel Macron and Elon Musk speak during their meeting

President Emmanuel Macron and Elon Musk speak during their meeting | Photo Credit: TWITTER @EMMANUELMACRON

Emmanuel Macron said he had a "clear and honest" discussion with Twitter owner Elon Musk about the social media platform's content moderation policies, just a day after the French president had flagged his concerns on the issue.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet after his meeting with Musk on Friday afternoon.

On Thursday, Macron - on a visit to the United States - said in an interview with television show Good Morning America that he believed there were "responsibilities and limits" to free speech.

Researchers have reported a surge in hate speech on the social media platform after free speech advocate Musk announced an amnesty for accounts suspended under the company's previous leadership that had not broken the law or engaged in "egregious spam."

Billionaire Musk took over Twitter on October 27, paying $44 billion for the company, and has moved quickly to initiate a number of changes to product and staff.

Related stories

Elon Musk’s Neuralink may begin human trials in six months
Musk says Twitter clash with Apple a 'misunderstanding'
Today’s Cache | Elon Musk picks a quarrel with Tim Cook
Related Topics

technology (general) / Twitter

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.