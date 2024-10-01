ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn says execs from Nvidia, Google, BMW will speak at its annual forum

Published - October 01, 2024 04:05 pm IST - TAIPEI

Executives from Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at Foxconn’s annual tech day forum next week

Reuters

Foxconn said that executives from companies including Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at its annual tech day forum next week. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that executives from companies including Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at its annual tech day forum next week.

Foxconn , the top assembler of Apple's iPhone, hosts the tech day every October to unveil new products and partnerships. Last year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared at the event to announce the two companies would build "AI factories" together.

The executives will speak on topics including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and digital heath management, Foxconn spokesman James Wu told reporters.

However, he declined to confirm if the Taiwan-born Huang would return for an encore performance this year.

"Please stay tuned," Wu said.

Foxconn said it will also be unveiling two new electric vehicle models at its tech day.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, wants to replicate its level of success in assembling personal computers and smartphones as it expands into making electric vehicles.

