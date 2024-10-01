GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foxconn says execs from Nvidia, Google, BMW will speak at its annual forum

Executives from Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at Foxconn’s annual tech day forum next week

Published - October 01, 2024 04:05 pm IST - TAIPEI

Reuters
Foxconn said that executives from companies including Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at its annual tech day forum next week.

Foxconn said that executives from companies including Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at its annual tech day forum next week. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, said on Tuesday that executives from companies including Nvidia, Google and BMW will speak at its annual tech day forum next week.

Foxconn , the top assembler of Apple's iPhone, hosts the tech day every October to unveil new products and partnerships. Last year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang appeared at the event to announce the two companies would build "AI factories" together.

The executives will speak on topics including artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and digital heath management, Foxconn spokesman James Wu told reporters.

However, he declined to confirm if the Taiwan-born Huang would return for an encore performance this year.

"Please stay tuned," Wu said.

Foxconn said it will also be unveiling two new electric vehicle models at its tech day.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry, wants to replicate its level of success in assembling personal computers and smartphones as it expands into making electric vehicles.

Published - October 01, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / World / semiconductors and active components / business (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.