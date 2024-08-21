GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Foxconn chief defends hiring practices after allegations of bias against Indian married women

Foxconn refuted to the claims retorting that 25 percent of their new hires were married women and that their Tamil Nadu plant was the biggest for women employment in the country

Published - August 21, 2024 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Chennai, Aug 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, in Chennai on Saturday.

Chennai, Aug 18 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Foxconn chairman defended their hiring practices on Saturday saying that the company hired people regardless of their gender and emphasised upon the contribution that Indian married women had made to the company. Young Liu, the chairman of the Taiwanese iPhone contract manufacturer spoke at the opening ceremony of its women-only residential complex near Chennai after a Reuters report recently alleged that the company rejected married women from their assembly jobs. 

Published in June, the report stated that Foxconn was systematically refusing to hire married women saying they had more household responsibilities. The report led to an investigation being ordered by New Delhi into the factory. 

Foxconn refuted to the claims retorting that 25 percent of their new hires were married women and that their Tamil Nadu plant was the biggest for women employment in the country.

Eager to explore investment opportunities in proposed new city, Foxconn chairman tells Telangana CM 

Liu added that hiring by the company in India was only rising upwards. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The new complex, built by the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), was inaugurated by the state CM MK Stalin. The building is expected to house more than 18, 000 female employees from the company to make commute to the factory easier, Liu noted. 

Foxconn has been expanding in India to manufacture iPhones and products for other smartphone brands while also planning to move to making chips and AirPods. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general) / India / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.