ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn building world's largest Nvidia superchip factory

Published - October 08, 2024 09:54 am IST

Foxconn has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom given it also makes servers

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn is building the world’s largest Nvidia GB200 chip manufacturing facility to help meet “awfully huge” demand. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Foxconn is building the world's largest Nvidia GB200 chip manufacturing facility to help meet "awfully huge" demand for the AI darling's Blackwell platform, a senior executive at the Taiwanese company said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and better know as Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, has been benefiting from the artificial intelligence boom given it also makes servers.

Benjamin Ting, Foxconn senior vice president for the cloud enterprise solutions business group, said that the partnership between his company and Nvidia was very important.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're building the largest GB200 production facility on the planet - I don't think I can say where now," Ting said at the company's annual tech day in Taipei.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Nvidia's AI chip demand to face limited impact from potential production delay, analysts say

He added that everyone was asking for Nvidia's Blackwell platform.

"The demand is awfully huge," Ting added, standing next to Nvidia's vice president for AI and robotics, Deepu Talla.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang appeared at Foxconn's tech day last year, but Talla said that while Huang wanted to be there this year he was not able to make it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US