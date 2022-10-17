Fossil launches Gen 6 Wellness edition smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fossil on Monday launched the Gen 6 Wellness edition smartwatch powered by Google’s updated Wear OS 3 platform. The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness edition features Snapdragon Wear 4100+, fast charging, and Bluetooth connectivity above 5.0.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has been priced at ₹24,245. This is the first watch under Fossil to ship with Wear OS 3 that brings an updated user interface and new watch navigation.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness edition smartwatch sports a 1.28-inch touchscreen display. It has 1GB RAM and 8GB storage. The smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android. The Gen 6 Wellness edition is water resistant up to 3ATM.

The Gen 6 Wellness edition has sensors like the accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate, SpO2, ambient light, etc. It has connectivity functions like Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC SE.

The Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes in three styles with a 44mm case, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel. Users also have access to three new watch faces; Wellness Gauge (exclusive to Gen 6 Wellness Edition), Heritage Wellness, and Heritage GMT.

Johnson Verghese, Managing Director at Fossil India said, “Our latest Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch is our most advanced smartwatch yet, that uses the Google Wear OS and our array of integrated health metrics to offer a transformative wellness experience to our fitness-first users.”

“We are excited to unveil this brand new range for our consumers, furthering our commitment to raising the bar for timepieces,” he added.