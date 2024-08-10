ADVERTISEMENT

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56, Google CEO says

Updated - August 10, 2024 12:01 pm IST

Published - August 10, 2024 11:45 am IST

YouTube ex-CEO Susan Wojcick was one of the first employees at Google, she stepped down from her role at YouTube in 2023

Reuters

Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcick was one of the first employees at Google. | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube ex-CEO and one of the first Google employees Susan Wojcicki has died at the age of 56 after two years of living with cancer, Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said on social media platform X on Saturday.

"Unbelievably saddened by the loss of my dear friend Susan Wojcicki after two years of living with cancer. She is as core to the history of Google as anyone, and it’s hard to imagine the world without her," Pichai wrote in a post.

Wojcicki, one of the most prominent women in tech, stepped down from her role at YouTube in 2023, a position she held for nine years.

"It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer," Dennis Troper, Wojcicki's husband wrote on Facebook earlier in the night.

CONNECT WITH US