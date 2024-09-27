GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Amazon seller sues Indian watchdog over antitrust probe

One of those sellers, Appario, which has since ceased to be a seller on Amazon, on Thursday challenged the CCI in the High Court in Karnataka state

Published - September 27, 2024 09:53 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A former top Amazon seller in India has asked a judge to quash an antitrust investigation around them for breaking antitrust rules.

FILE PHOTO: A former top Amazon seller in India has asked a judge to quash an antitrust investigation around them for breaking antitrust rules. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A former top Amazon seller in India has asked a judge to quash an antitrust investigation that found the U.S. e-commerce company and some of its sellers breached local competition laws, court records showed on Thursday.

Antitrust investigations conducted by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) have found Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart, some of their sellers and smartphone brands, violated local competition laws by giving preference to select online sellers and prioritizing certain listings, Reuters has reported.

The findings follow a Reuters investigation in 2021 which was based on Amazon's internal documents and showed the company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers on its platform, and used them to bypass Indian laws. Amazon denied any wrongdoing.

One of those sellers, Appario, which has since ceased to be a seller on Amazon, on Thursday challenged the CCI in the High Court in Karnataka state, saying the investigation report that names it must be "set aside", court records showed.

Google, Amazon, Apple lobby group opposes India's EU-like antitrust proposal

No further information on the grounds for the suit was immediately available.

The lawsuit marks the first legal challenge to the CCI investigation that started in 2020, and poses a major challenge to Amazon in India, a key market.

Appario also said in the suit that a CCI order that asked it to submit its financial statements after the investigation was completed should be quashed, according to the court's records.

Appario, Amazon and the competition regulator did not respond to requests for comment.

Amazon maintained it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and complies with all laws, but said in October 2022 that Appario will within a year cease to list products on its website.

The Reuters investigation had found that Appario was internally referred to as a "special" merchant and received discounted fees and access to Amazon global retail tools used for things like inventory management.

In 2022, the CCI raided Appario and some other sellers as part of its investigations.

Published - September 27, 2024 09:53 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.