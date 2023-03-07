ADVERTISEMENT

Forescout launches new XDR solution for detection of advanced threats for enterprises

March 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Forescout XDR aims to help enterprises detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats across cloud, data centres, and other connected devices  

The Hindu Bureau

The Forescout XDR comes with a multi-tenant architecture and supports local data storage to provide aggregated global view of threats and SOC. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forescout on Monday announced the launch of Forescout XDR (Extended Detection and Response) to help enterprises better detect, investigate, and respond to a range of advanced threats, across the extended enterprise.

The Forescout XDR comes with a multi-tenant architecture and supports local data storage while being able to provide an aggregated global view of threats and SOC (Security Operation Center) performance.

The XDR solution claims to come with seamless integration with Forescout’s network access control solution. This helps to ensure that users can reduce the attack surface, and the risk of an attack in the first place and automate response workflows that can immediately touch every managed and unmanaged connected device across the entire enterprise, the company said in a press note.

Explained | Are ransomware attacks increasing in India?

An XDR solution is designed to ingest telemetry and data from across the entire enterprise and data from across the entire enterprise: cloud, campus, remote and data centre environments, and every managed and unmanaged connected device. This allows them to investigate threats and generate high-fidelity alerts that warrant analysts.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Forescout XDR, with the breadth and richness of its capabilities, particularly its dashboards and reporting, provides an out-of-the-box solution to SOC challenges that we spent 18-24 months trying to address,” said Samer Mansour, CISO, Panasonic Corporation of North America.

The Forescout XDR is ideally suited to large enterprises, multi-nationals, organisations with regional SOCs and managed security service providers.

