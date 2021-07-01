Ford to shut some N. American plants for few weeks on chip shortage

The No.2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes the Explorer sport utility vehicles, will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26.

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The supply crunch would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had said in April.

Also Read | Why Apple has chips for iPhones while Ford got caught short

"While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we're prioritising completing our customers' vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage," Ford said in a statement.

The No.2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes the Explorer sport utility vehicles (SUVs), will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26. The plant will run two shifts during the Aug. 2 week.

The company said it would also shutter the production line for one of its best selling vehicles, the F-150 pickup truck, at its Kansas City assembly plant for a couple of weeks next month.

Also Read | Ford raises EV spending, expects 40% of global vehicle volume to be all-electric by 2030

Ford's Michigan assembly plant that recently started shipping its Bronco SUVs will be down for two weeks in July due to a shortage of certain auto parts, the company said, adding that this was unrelated to the chip shortage.

Shares of Ford were down nearly 1% in afternoon trading.