Foldable phones demand doubles in enterprise, shipments to touch 26 million in 2023

November 30, 2022 01:18 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST

As companies shift towards work-from-anywhere policies, they are looking to technology for new ways to maximise productivity

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of a foldable smartphone | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The demand for Samsung’s foldable smartphones has doubled in the enterprise sector on a yearly basis. Samsung sells the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip as foldable smartphones which are into their fourth generation currently.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

The South Korean electronics giant reported that from January to October 2022, the number of foldable smartphones Samsung contracted to enterprise customers increased by 105% when compared to the same period in 2021.

“With foldable smartphone shipments expected to reach 16 million units worldwide, an increase of 73% year on year, the form factor is rapidly becoming mainstream, and shipments are expected to grow to 26 million units in 2023,” Samsung said.

The company further mentioned, “The ease of multitasking on a large screen, and the powerful app optimizations for foldable devices, are helping drive adoption among enterprise users.”

As companies shift towards work-from-anywhere policies, they are looking to technology for new ways to maximise productivity. “Foldables have particularly attracted the financial services industry, where 74% of a sample group of financial advisors say staying connected via mobile apps is important or critical,” noted Samsung.

“Samsung Galaxy foldable smartphones were created to open up opportunities for new ways to work and explore creativity,” said KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

“This rapid growth in investment demonstrates our enterprise customers’ need for meaningful innovations to enhance workforce productivity,” he added.

