Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale to begin on September 27

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is slated to begin September 27, with early access starting a day before

Updated - September 16, 2024 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Early access for the Big Billion Days sale begins on September 26

Early access for the Big Billion Days sale begins on September 26 | Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is set to begin on Friday, September 27, with early access starting a day before this, according to the Indian e-commerce company on its website.

The event is powered by Samsung Galaxy, while HDFC bank is the exclusive debit and credit card partner.

Users can get up to ₹50 off with Flipkart UPI, as the company also touted benefits such as credit up to ₹1 lakh, no cost EMI, and the best possible exchange rate.

Amazon, Flipkart breached antitrust laws: CCI

A Flipkart Axis Bank credit card was also featured on the Big Billion Days micro-site.

The exact deals and discounts for tech buyers will be revealed closer to the official sales day.

“The Big Billion Days is set to create numerous job opportunities within the ecosystem, generating over 1 lakh new jobs and many more through the opportunities and employment created by the sellers on our marketplace platform,” said the e-commerce company in an earlier press release.

Flipkart also urged users to install its app, saying this would result in a “better” experience.

Published - September 16, 2024 02:09 pm IST

technology (general) / internet / electronic commerce

