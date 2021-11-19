Flipkart to enter healthcare sector, to acquire majority stake in SastaSundar.com

19 November 2021 16:08 IST

SastaSundar.com offers a digital healthcare and pharmacy platform supported by a network of more than 490 pharmacies.

The Flipkart Group on Friday announced its foray into the healthcare sector through the launch of Flipkart Health+.

As part of this development, the Group has signed definitive agreements to acquire a majority share in Sastasundar Marketplace Limited which owns and operates SastaSundar.com, an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform.

Flipkart Health+ will leverage the combined strengths of the Flipkart Group, which includes its pan-India reach and technology capabilities, with SastaSundar's expertise to provide consumers end-to-end offerings in the health-tech ecosystem, it said.

"It will endeavour to give millions of Indian consumers access to quality and affordable healthcare, starting with e-pharmacy and will add new healthcare services such as e-diagnostics and e-consultation over time," the statement added.