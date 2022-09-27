Flipkart cancels iPhone 13 orders citing anomalies

Flipkart users have complained about the abrupt cancellation of iPhone 13 orders in the ongoing Big Billion Days sale | Photo Credit: Reuters

Flipkart users have been complaining of order cancellations, mainly iPhone 13 orders, since Monday. Many expressed shock over social media. “A minor fraction of orders (<3% of all orders) have been cancelled by sellers due to anomalies,” Flipkart said in a statement.

Flipkart’s annual sale, Big Billion Days, is live on the platform since September 23, which has been attracting buyers across categories, especially electronics buyers. The rush for the iPhone 13 has got even bigger this year after the arrival of iPhone 14 series on September 7 primarily because there has been hardly any difference between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

Both the phones use same SoC, almost same lenses with minor adjustments made in the aperture sizes, same design and probably the same battery set up. Apple iPhone 13 features A15 Bionic processor, 12MP front lens, dual rear cameras of 12MP each in a 6.1-inch form factor.

This has prompted a huge surge in demand for the Apple iPhone 13 basic model that starts at 128GB in Tier 2 and 3 areas. “We understand that close to 70% of all iPhone orders placed across cities including Guntur, Gorakhpur, and Siliguri have been successfully delivered by the sellers,” said Flipkart.

With the ongoing sale going on across both Flipkart and Amazon the iPhone 13 can be purchased at around ₹ 45,000 to ₹ 47,000, including bank offers, exchange, etc., whereas the new iPhone 14 with similar specs costs ₹ 79,900.

Although, the ‘anomalies’ could be related to stock unavailability among other reasons because most of the orders are coming from non-metro areas. Meanwhile, Flipkart has asked sellers to prioritise the customers’ orders.