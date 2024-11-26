ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Black Friday Sale | Apple, Google, Samsung, Realme, and Nothing phone deals on offer

Published - November 26, 2024 11:01 am IST

Both premium and mid-segment phone brands are offering their latest smartphones at discounted prices on Flipkart until November 29

The Hindu Bureau

The Black Friday sale is a good time to look out for gadget deals on e-commerce platforms [File] | Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart’s Black Friday sale that runs between November 24 and November 29 is a good time to see whether any devices that are on your wish-list are being offered at discounted prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smartphones especially see strong sales around the holiday and festival season, with gadget brands trying to lure in customers across market segments, while banks promote various coupon clubbing deals or cashback offers. From entry level phones from brands such as Vivo and Motorola to the latest iPhone or Google Pixel, there are choices for every buyer.

It is wise to first decide whether the difference between the MRP of the product and the discounted price seems reasonable to you, before adding the phone to your cart. You can also try showing the e-commerce listing to a dealer near you to see whether they will offer a better price.

When you receive the product, it is recommended to film yourself unboxing it, so that you have proof in case of any defects or damage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
As Amazon Freedom Sale 2024 approaches, be wary of delivery scams
Phone brandOriginal pricePrice on offer
Google Pixel 9 Pro (256 GB)₹1,09,999₹99,999
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 5G (Cream, 128 GB)₹89,999₹38,999
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Blue, 128 GB)₹79,900₹65,499
realme P1 Speed 5G (Brushed Blue, 128 GB) ₹20,999₹17,999
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (White, 256 GB)₹29,999₹27,999
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US