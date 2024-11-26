 />

Flipkart Black Friday Sale | Apple, Google, Samsung, Realme, and Nothing phone deals on offer

Both premium and mid-segment phone brands are offering their latest smartphones at discounted prices on Flipkart until November 29

Published - November 26, 2024 11:01 am IST

The Black Friday sale is a good time to look out for gadget deals on e-commerce platforms [File]

Flipkart’s Black Friday sale that runs between November 24 and November 29 is a good time to see whether any devices that are on your wish-list are being offered at discounted prices.

Smartphones especially see strong sales around the holiday and festival season, with gadget brands trying to lure in customers across market segments, while banks promote various coupon clubbing deals or cashback offers. From entry level phones from brands such as Vivo and Motorola to the latest iPhone or Google Pixel, there are choices for every buyer.

It is wise to first decide whether the difference between the MRP of the product and the discounted price seems reasonable to you, before adding the phone to your cart. You can also try showing the e-commerce listing to a dealer near you to see whether they will offer a better price.

When you receive the product, it is recommended to film yourself unboxing it, so that you have proof in case of any defects or damage.

Phone brandOriginal pricePrice on offer
Google Pixel 9 Pro (256 GB)₹1,09,999₹99,999
SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 5G (Cream, 128 GB)₹89,999₹38,999
Apple iPhone 15 Plus (Blue, 128 GB)₹79,900₹65,499
realme P1 Speed 5G (Brushed Blue, 128 GB) ₹20,999₹17,999
Nothing Phone (2a) 5G (White, 256 GB)₹29,999₹27,999

