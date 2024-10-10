ADVERTISEMENT

Flipkart Big Shopping Utsav 2024: Apple, Google, Samsung smartphones on sale

Published - October 10, 2024 12:43 pm IST

Apple, Google, Samsung, and a range of other phone makers are selling their gadgets at discounted rates between October 9 and 13

The Hindu Bureau

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Utsav is taking place between October 9 and 13 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India’s festival season has started, meaning that gadget makers, electronics companies, and e-commerce platforms will pull out all the stops to convince shoppers to splurge on the latest tech for their loved ones - or themselves.

Flipkart’s Big Shopping Utsav that is taking place between October 9 and 13 is just one example, with the latest phones priced at less than ₹10,000 lined up next to those costing more than ₹1,00,000. Discounts are abundant, with card offers on the table as well.

With Apple, Samsung, Google, and other established as well as maverick brands showing off their products, there are options for buyers at every price point.

Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Save up to ₹5000 on iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with card offers

Let’s take a look.

PhonePre-Sale PricePrice on Offer
Apple iPhone 15 (Black, 128 GB)₹69,900₹57,999
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold4 5G (Beige, 512 GB)₹1,87,999₹99,999
Google Pixel 8 (Obsidian, 128 GB) ₹75,999₹38,999
Google Pixel 7a (Charcoal, 128 GB)₹43,999₹29,999
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (White Titanium, 512 GB)₹1,54,900₹1,32,999

Before hitting ‘Add to Cart’ when you see a good deal, be sure to do your research by visiting your local retailer to see if a better offer is available or whether price-matching is possible.

You can also use third-party price tracking tools online to see if the discount being offered is truly worth it.

