Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 from October 21 to 31: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, iPad Pro, and MacBook discounts

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale runs between October 21 and October 31, giving shoppers more than a week to check out both new and ongoing deals for the latest electronics and gadgets. With Apple’s iPhone 16 launch recently concluding, the Diwali sales period is a good time for India-based shoppers to see whether they can score both new and older generation models at relatively lower prices.

Let’s take a look.

Original price Price on offer Apple iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Silver) ₹32,900 ₹18,499 Apple MacBook AIR Apple M2 - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MLY33HN/A (13.6 Inch, Midnight, 1.24 Kg) ₹99,900 ₹75,990 Apple 2022 iPad Pro (4th Gen) 1 TB ROM 11.0 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Space Grey) ₹1,49,900 ₹95,999 Apple iPhone 15 (Blue, 128 GB) ₹69,900 ₹57,999 Apple iPhone 14 (Starlight, 256 GB) ₹69,900 ₹60,999

While a flashing discount banner or the ‘Only 1 left’ sign might urge you to hurry up and quickly make your purchases, it is advised to spend a few minutes researching the product you are buying, its specs, and comparing it to similar gadgets as well as rivals.

In the table illustrated above, note that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15 have been priced in such a way that the older phone costs more than the newer one. The main difference is that the older iPhone 14 has more memory, but shoppers should make sure they are getting the best possible deal. For that reason, it doesn’t hurt to visit your local brick-and-mortar store to see if they are offering any festival time deals as well.

