GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024 from October 21 to 31: Apple iPhone 15, iPad, iPad Pro, and MacBook discounts

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale is powered by Samsung Galaxy AI and runs from October 21 to October 31

Published - October 22, 2024 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale can be a good time to check out lower prices for Apple devices [File]

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale can be a good time to check out lower prices for Apple devices [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale runs between October 21 and October 31, giving shoppers more than a week to check out both new and ongoing deals for the latest electronics and gadgets. With Apple’s iPhone 16 launch recently concluding, the Diwali sales period is a good time for India-based shoppers to see whether they can score both new and older generation models at relatively lower prices.

Let’s take a look.

Apple expands Apple Business Connect program, previews new features  
Original pricePrice on offer
Apple iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Silver)₹32,900₹18,499
Apple MacBook AIR Apple M2 - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Mac OS Monterey) MLY33HN/A (13.6 Inch, Midnight, 1.24 Kg)₹99,900₹75,990
Apple 2022 iPad Pro (4th Gen) 1 TB ROM 11.0 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Space Grey)₹1,49,900₹95,999
Apple iPhone 15 (Blue, 128 GB)₹69,900₹57,999
Apple iPhone 14 (Starlight, 256 GB)₹69,900₹60,999
Apple launches new iPad mini with AI features

While a flashing discount banner or the ‘Only 1 left’ sign might urge you to hurry up and quickly make your purchases, it is advised to spend a few minutes researching the product you are buying, its specs, and comparing it to similar gadgets as well as rivals.

In the table illustrated above, note that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 15 have been priced in such a way that the older phone costs more than the newer one. The main difference is that the older iPhone 14 has more memory, but shoppers should make sure they are getting the best possible deal. For that reason, it doesn’t hurt to visit your local brick-and-mortar store to see if they are offering any festival time deals as well.

Published - October 22, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.