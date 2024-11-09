ADVERTISEMENT

Five AIIMS facilities to get drone-led healthcare logistics from Skye Air under PMJAY

Published - November 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Skye Air has deployed its StarLiner and Artemis drone models with temperature-controlled boxes to transport medical supplies

The Hindu Bureau

Five AIIMS facilities to get drone-led healthcare logistics from Skye Air under PMJAY | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Skye Air has announced its collaboration with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to provide drone-led healthcare logistics at five AIIMS facilities at Jodhpur, Patna, Deoghar, Manipur, and Mangalagiri. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can transport samples for test, medicine and blood, the company said.

As part of this collaboration, Skye Air has deployed its StarLiner and Artemis drone models with temperature-controlled boxes to transport medical supplies with a payload capacity between 5-10 kgs.

Skye Air is lending its UAVs to the PMJAY under the drone-as-a-service model, the company informed.

The UAV maker said that drones can solve the issue of accessibility in healthcare as many regions across India struggle to receive timely delivery of essential items due to difficult terrains or lack of infrastructure.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Drone technology can ensure rapid transportation of medicines, medical equipment, and even emergency supplies directly to the doorstep of healthcare facilities, it added.

“This initiative is a significant step forward in bridging healthcare gaps, especially in underserved areas. Highlighting these efforts, Skye Air demonstrates how drone technology ensures timely access to medical supplies, lifesaving medicines, and essential healthcare services for millions of Indians under the PMJAY scheme,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air.

