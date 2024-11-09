 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five AIIMS facilities to get drone-led healthcare logistics from Skye Air under PMJAY

Skye Air has deployed its StarLiner and Artemis drone models with temperature-controlled boxes to transport medical supplies

Published - November 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Five AIIMS facilities to get drone-led healthcare logistics from Skye Air under PMJAY

Five AIIMS facilities to get drone-led healthcare logistics from Skye Air under PMJAY | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Skye Air has announced its collaboration with the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) to provide drone-led healthcare logistics at five AIIMS facilities at Jodhpur, Patna, Deoghar, Manipur, and Mangalagiri. The unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) can transport samples for test, medicine and blood, the company said.

As part of this collaboration, Skye Air has deployed its StarLiner and Artemis drone models with temperature-controlled boxes to transport medical supplies with a payload capacity between 5-10 kgs.

Skye Air is lending its UAVs to the PMJAY under the drone-as-a-service model, the company informed.

The UAV maker said that drones can solve the issue of accessibility in healthcare as many regions across India struggle to receive timely delivery of essential items due to difficult terrains or lack of infrastructure.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Drone technology can ensure rapid transportation of medicines, medical equipment, and even emergency supplies directly to the doorstep of healthcare facilities, it added.

“This initiative is a significant step forward in bridging healthcare gaps, especially in underserved areas. Highlighting these efforts, Skye Air demonstrates how drone technology ensures timely access to medical supplies, lifesaving medicines, and essential healthcare services for millions of Indians under the PMJAY scheme,” said Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air.

Published - November 09, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.