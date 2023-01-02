Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch Review | Prolonged battery with restricted fun

January 02, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Review

Fitbit smartwatches were once impactful, but the company has lost its edge in the Indian market due to the emergence of prominent players like Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and because of the inclusive ecosystem these companies offer.

The U.S.-based company has now responded with its latest smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa 4, which succeeds the previously launched Versa 3. Today, we will find out what Fitbit has added to the new Versa 4.

In the Box

We received a charging cradle, an additional strap, and documentation for the device.

Design

The new Fitbit Versa 4’s square design with curved edges resembles the Fitbit Versa 3, but the latest model has a physical touch button, which is more useful than the capacitive touch button found in its predecessor. With a long touch, this button activates Alexa, while a short press opens the app menu. The new Versa 4 which we got to review came with a black finish. The dial of the watch sits comfortably on the wrist. It is extremely light and non-intrusive.

We feel the comeback of the physical button in the Versa 4 is the right decision as it allows the users to easily switch between tasks and navigate quickly.

The design is clean and the physical button is located on the left side of the dial. The watch can resist water up to 50m underwater.

Display

The new Versa 4 comes with a 24mm dial size and has an AMOLED screen space of 1.32 inches. Unlike other smartwatches, the new Versa 4 is not all-display as it has a rim around the screen. The screen visibility is decent as we were able to comfortably view the screen and the notifications. The display allows you to read texts, but there is no typing feature.

The new Versa 4 has a slight edge in terms of offering an always-on display feature, as we saw that the Apple Watch SE and Samsung’s Watch 5 came without this feature.

OS

Fitbit has redesigned and tweaked its own OS to make the interface resemble the WearOS. The UI interface is smooth and easy to navigate, but it lacks some benefits. For example, you cannot install third-party applications on the watch. There is also no option to store music on the watch.

Smart features

The new Versa 4 allows you to answer/reject calls on your wrist, adjust the volume, and read texts received on the phone. However, it does not come with a typing feature. There are pre-set responses you can choose to send in case you are occupied with work. There is also an inbuilt Alexa voice command feature which allows you to set alarms and control home devices. For navigation, there is also Google maps.

Health features

The new Fitbit Versa 4 comes with heart rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking. Being a fitness watch, the new Fitbit Versa 4 also comes with over 40 exercise modes to assist you when you are working out. The watch does a good job of measuring the heart rate variability when you are working out or sleeping, to help you understand any abnormalities. A skin temperature sensor has also been integrated.

We found that the new Fitbit Versa 4 on occasion shows discrepancies in the readings, when compared to the latest Apple and Samsung watches.

The sleep-tracking feature of the watch is fine for monitoring sleeping patterns and any changes or disturbances. The watch is capable of measuring stress levels too, but as is the case with most smart devices, it may not be the most psychologically accurate reading.

Also, the company has taken out the equation of third-party accessories support to prevent any health concerns resulting from them.

Battery

The company claims that the watch comes with a battery life of more than six days. During our review period, we found out the battery lasted seven to eight days on a single charge. With the always-on-display feature, the battery lasts around three to four days. The charger provided does its job and we were pleased with the charging speed.

Verdict

The new Fitbit Versa 4 is a viable option if you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartwatch but it misses several smart features, which might make you think twice before buying it.

On some occasions, the watch was not able to accept calls, which we disliked. We also missed third-party apps and music support. Unlike the latest Apple and Samsung watches, the new Fitbit Versa 4 offers an enhanced battery life.

The Fitbit Versa 4 retails at around ₹20,499 currently, in India.