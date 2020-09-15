Fitbit Sense Smartwatch gets FDA approval for ECG app

15 September 2020 10:50 IST

To take an on-the-spot reading, users simply need to hold their fingers to the stainless steel ring on the watch while being still for 30 seconds to get a reading that can be downloaded and shared with a doctor.

Fitbit’s Sense Smartwatch has been cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration as well as Conformité Européenne (CE) marking in the European Union, for its electrocardiogram (ECG) app.

The app can assess heartbeat rhythm for atrial fibrillation(AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat that affects more than 33.5 million people globally.

ECG is a measurement of the electrical activity of the heart, and the Fitbit ECG App enables people to take an on-the-spot reading of their heart rhythm at any time, including whenever they notice any unusual cardiac symptoms.

“Our new ECG app is designed for those users who want to assess themselves in the moment and review the reading later with their doctor,” Eric Friedman, Fitbit co-founder and CTO said in a statement.

While AFib is a critical problem that increases the risk for stroke and other heart problems, wearable devices that monitor an individual throughout the day raises the chance of picking out a problem that a traditional heart monitor might miss.

During its clinical trial, Fitbit found that their algorithm detected 98.7% of AFib cases and was 100% accurate in identifying study participants with normal sinus rhythm. Further, in May the company said that it would run larger studies in order to continue evaluating how its devices worked.

Additionally, Fitbit Sense also comes with “the world’s first” electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which will help users manage stress and measure on-wrist skin temperature.