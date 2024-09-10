ADVERTISEMENT

First robot leg with 'artificial muscles' jumps nimbly: study

Published - September 10, 2024 10:58 am IST - Paris

The researchers hope the technology can be used in the future to create humanoid robots to help out with "boring labour" around the house

AFP

Researchers said on Monday (September 9, 2024) said they had designed the first robotic leg with "artificial muscles" - oil-filled bags allowing machines to move more like humans - that can jump nimbly across a range of surfaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The small, disembodied robot leg was shown hopping over grass, sand and rocks in a video released alongside a new study in Nature Communications.

Also Read:30% of surgeries in India are robotic, says expert

The researchers hope the technology can be used in the future to create humanoid robots to help out with "boring labour" around the house, study co-author Robert Katzschmann told AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conventional humanoid robots are built with motors and rigid metal joints similar to those used on factory construction lines, the robotics professor at Switzerland's ETH Zurich university explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As well as being extremely expensive, such hulking robots could be dangerous if they were to enter people's homes.

If one was to "fall on you, it is going to be quite painful", Mr. Katzschmann said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A future robot helper needs to be able to not just carry heavy things but "also give someone a hug or shake hands", he added.

Humanoid robots in space: the next frontier

The Swiss-led team of researchers was inspired by the 600 muscles in the human body to create something that can walk and jump in a more fluid, agile manner.

To do this, they used "artificial muscles", also known as electrohydraulic actuators.

ADVERTISEMENT

These soft actuators, which resemble freezer bags, are filled with oil and have electrodes attached.

The way the liquid contracts and expands allows the technology to more closely mimic animal muscles.

The electrostatic system also means that when the robot knee is in a bent position, such as a person would have when squatting, the system uses less electricity than traditional motors, the study said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The leg can handle rough terrain more nimbly than its rigid predecessors, according to the researchers.

It was able to jump nearly 13 centimetres (five inches), which is 40 percent of its height, the study said.

Research into electrohydraulic actuators is relatively new, with the field only emerging around six years ago.

The simplistic leg cannot currently move freely, only jumping in circles, the researchers acknowledged.

So any robots using such artificial muscles are still some way off.

But the components to make these artificial muscles are not expensive, Mr. Katzschmann said, adding that he hoped mass production could speed advancements in the years ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US