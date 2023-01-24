ADVERTISEMENT

First India Stack Developers Conference tomorrow, aims at global adoption

January 24, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

The first India Stack Developers Conference focuses on lending India-made technologies and platforms like UPI and Aadhaar to the world

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The government is going to hold the first India Stack Developers Conference on January 25, where Indian and foreign startups and system integrators are invited.

“India Stack was envisioned by PM Narendra Modi and this annual conference is aimed at expanding adoption of India Stack in various states and countries around the world, that want to build Digital Public Platforms,” said Minister of State for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The first India Stack Developers Conference focuses on lending India-made technologies and platforms like UPI and Aadhaar, that are open source, to the countries that want to adopt it. The government is not looking to monetise through this initiative, mentioned the MoS while briefing the media.

The Minister also shared that India’s Stack will be integrated locally for whichever country that would like to use it.

The data will be stored within the domain of that country which is going to opt for India Stack, Mr. Chandrasekhar informed The Hindu.

The Minister said that India will be an enabler in this area and that in the future, there could be an India Stack certified integrator or developer.

