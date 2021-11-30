30 November 2021 17:13 IST

Scientists from the University of Vermont, Tufts University, and the Wyss Institute at Harvard University have created the first-ever, self-replicating robots, called Xenobots, that can reproduce.

The computer-designed and hand-assembled robots are made with frog cells. The Xenobot parent is made of 3,000 cells and forms a sphere.

These Xenobots can swim out into a tiny dish, find single cells, gather hundreds of them, and assemble “baby” bots inside their mouth, which after a few days look and move just like the Xenobots. And then these new Xenobots can go out, find cells, and build copies of themselves, according to a release by Harvard University.

The research team says the replication technology can be used to make regenerative medicine.

“If we knew how to tell collections of cells to do what we wanted them to do, ultimately, that’s regenerative medicine—that’s the solution to traumatic injury, birth defects, cancer, and aging,” said Michael Levin, Director of the Allen Discovery Center at Tufts University and co-leader of the new research.