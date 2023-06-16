Firms resist Google’s fees on in-app purchases, as non-compliance deadline looms

June 16, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 04:24 am IST - NEW DELHI

Dating and matrimonial apps, OTT streaming apps and ed-tech platforms have come together to pressure Google into removing or vastly reducing commissions the search giant charges for in-app purchases on Android smartphones. Firms like Shaadi.com have obtained a stay on Google’s policy at the Madras High Court, which charges anywhere from 11–30% as a commission on digital purchases. An antitrust non-compliance investigation deadline into Google is also coming to a close this week, heightening the stakes for the company, which develops and dominates the Android operating system.

While these fees only have to be borne by 3% of app developers in India — and consumers end up paying the fees indirectly — app developers in these segments, who are in the business of receiving large volumes of money from users, are resisting what they describe as excessive platform fees, by not offering in-app payments at all on their Android applications. Google is facing investigations, lawsuits and state mandates in countries like South Korea and the United States, while the European Union also probes such behaviour.

Last October, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google, among other things, to “not restrict app developers from using any third-party billing/payment processing services, either for in-app purchases or for purchasing apps”. However, Google continues to charge fees even for alternate payment methods, by just reducing them from 15-30% to 11-26%, leading to shock from the few but motivated firms to whom in-app payments are an important source of revenue.

A Google spokesperson insisted that this reduction in the fees — as opposed to its elimination — is in line with the CCI’s order in a statement to The Hindu. “Our payments policy is in compliance with CCI’s directive on Google Play in letter and spirit, and we are enforcing the policy in accordance with that order,” the company said.

The catch, as apps that collect payments for digital services have realised with alarm, is that Google has created a distinction between the fees it charges for billing users, and what it calls a “platform fee,” which the company insists goes toward the upkeep of the Google Play app marketplace and the Android operating system, which is installed on the vast majority of smartphones sold in India.

The industry body leading the charge against Google in the high cash-flow digital services segment, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), has pushed back on this interpretation, with a central motivation being that these fees drive up prices in a cost-sensitive market like India. “Google can play around with its nomenclature, but not the law of the land,” an ADIF spokesperson said, indicating that Google was violating the spirit of the order.

In May, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) initiated a non-compliance inquiry into Google, with a four week response deadline. That deadline runs out this week; one source with knowledge of the investigation told The Hindu that Google has sought an extension of time, but it is unclear if it has received one. The joining of a new chairperson on May 23, Ravneet Kaur, may lead to some relaxation, the source speculated.

E-retail players like Amazon, ridesharing platforms like Uber, and home services aggregators like Urban Company are exempt from mandatorily going through Google’s in-app billing or its platform fees, as they offer what Google considers a real-life service, one OTT streaming industry executive complained. Others who try to skirt payment methods risk being de-listed. The Madras High Court granted an injunction to Bharat Matrimony in April, restraining Google from de-listing its app. This month, the dating app Truly Madly, ed-tech firm Unacademy, and podcast and audiobook platform Kuku FM also approached the court for a similar stay.

“To sustain the immense value provided by Google Play, we expect developers to fairly participate in our business model, as they do with other app stores,” the Google spokesperson said. Two executives said that some firms had received notices from Google urging them to be in compliance and pay the firm the platform fees it is demanding.

On the firm’s market power — most Android phones come with Google Play pre-installed, and a security warning shows up when users try to install third-party apps — the company indicated that firms who don’t want to pay Google’s platform fees can just offer their apps elsewhere: “We are closely working with developers to help them comply with our policies and if a developer chooses not to comply, they continue to have many other options to operate their business on Android,” the spokesperson said.