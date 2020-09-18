Finding the age of your electric vehicle’s battery

Researchers at Stanford University have developed a new model to predict the age of rechargeable batteries.
That information, the team says, will be helpful to improve vehicle’s performance, driving range estimates and longevity of the battery.
Drivers need to estimate the longevity of the internal systems of batteries and manage charge levels wisely as a battery pack accounts to about a third of the vehicle’s total cost.
The team’s model offers a way to predict the true condition of a rechargeable battery in real-time. Their new algorithm combines sensor data with computer modeling of the physical processes that degrade lithium-ion battery cells. The combination helps predict the battery’s remaining storage capacity and charge levels.
The model relies on data from sensors found in battery management systems that run electric vehicles. The team focused their experiments on a type of lithium-ion battery commonly used in electric vehicles to estimate key internal variables such as lithium concentration and cell capacity.
The algorithm can be integrated into current technologies making them operate in a smarter fashion.
Their approach may pave way for smaller battery packs in EVs. Automakers today build in spare capacity in anticipation of unknown amount of fading, which adds extra cost and materials, including some that are scarce or toxic. Better estimates of a battery's capacity will enable a smaller buffer, Stanford said in a statement.
