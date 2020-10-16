Find the song by humming it to Google Assistant

The search giant’s machine learning algorithm helps find potential song matches after the user finishes humming.

Ever experienced that moment when knew the song, but couldn’t say it. Well, Google is adding a new feature that will help you find a song just by humming, whistling or singing a melody.

On Google Assistant, just say: “Hey Google, what’s this song?”, and then hum the tune. Google will help find it in about 10-15 seconds. This feature is currently available in English on iOS, and in more than 20 languages on Android.

“Don’t worry, you don’t need perfect pitch to use this feature,” Google said in a blog post.

Based on the tune, it will show the most likely option, and users can select the best match, view any accompanying music videos or listen to the song on music apps.

Apart from this, the California-based company has also updated its search algorithm to refine results for users. The company says that 1 in 10 search queries are misspelt. So, it is introducing a new spelling algorithm that helps understand context of misspelt words to show the right results.

Google has also expanded its use of AI in search. It will now allow users to search within a video. It is using computer and speech recognition to automatically identify key moments in the videos. The technology tags those moments in the video to navigate them like chapters in a book. For instance, finding a step in a recipe video or a home run in highlights reel.

Another new feature is the introduction of various data sources directly to Google Search. Datasets which were previously available as part of Open Data Commons can now be accessed through Google search. If a user asks a question like “how many people work in Chicago,” Google will provide stats in a visual format. It will also give other relevant data points and context—like stats for other cities.

New ways to learn and shop with AR

As part of its SearchOn event, Google announced new ways to use its Lens and augmented reality (AR) features.

Lens allows people to search everything using the camera with an ability to recognise 15 billion things. Additionally, it can translate more than 100 languages and can pronounce sentences out loud. With lens, users can now get step-by-step homework help on math, chemistry, biology and physics problems.

For users who use Google to shop, the company has added a feature that will find the exact or similar items for the image that the user has tapped on, and suggest ways to style it.