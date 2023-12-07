Fidelity Investments bets on AI, backs two startups

December 07, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

Prominent wealth management firm Fidelity Investments is making inroads into AI. A Bloomberg report on December 4 stated that Fidelity had led a fundraising round for CoreWeave, a cloud computing provider along with JPMorgan Asset Management, Nat Friedman, Jane Street and Investment Management Corp. of Ontario. The transaction values the company at $7 billion sources said. CoreWeave also counts Nvidia as one of its early investors and started using their chips for data centers far ahead of the demand boom for chips.

On the same day, The Information reported that Fidelity had invested in an AI software and storage startup called Vast Data. The new funding round pegged the startup’s valuation at $9 billion. The seven-year-old startup is also backed by Nvidia. Vast Data plans to use some of the proceeds of the fundraising to buy back stock from existing shareholders, sources said.

Earlier in June, another Bloomberg report had revealed that AI startups were pursuing Fidelity Investments. Chief Information Officer Mihir Shah said in an interview that Fidelity’s huge data trove comprising of decades worth of online transaction records, customer call transcripts and face-to-face client interaction reports were valuable for AI companies. Fidelity reportedly holds around 8 petabytes of data which is equivalent to trillions of pages of printed text.

With tech companies racing to create AI services, data is more in demand than ever before. Fidelity’s financial information would make for good proprietary data to build these specialised services.