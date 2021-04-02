Fiat makes car with built-in Google Assistant

The new Fiat 500s -- the Flat 500, 500X and 500L -- have been branded with the tech giant’s corporate colours and the “Hey Google” badges.

As automakers seek load their cars with latest digital technology, tech companies are cashing in on the opportunity and closing partnerships with them.

In that line, Fiat has roped in Google to launch three special editions with the search giant’s logo on the vehicle’s exterior.

The new Fiat 500s -- the Flat 500, 500X and 500L -- have been branded with the tech giant’s corporate colours and the “Hey Google” badges. The seats of the cars have swirling dots, similar to that used in Hey Google animations while the head rests have Hey Google tags.

The vehicles come with a 7-inch touchscreen with an inbuilt Google Assistant equipped with some special features for users when they are not driving.

The feature will be integrated with Fiat’s Mopar Connect service to provide users information on navigation, weather, and fuel level.

They simply need to say, “Hey Google, ask My Fiat…”. The new Fiat models with Google rebranding all along will be available in 10 European countries, including Italy, the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Poland.