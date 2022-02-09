Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to drive digital transformation

The California-based firm and its partners will work with the sports carmaker to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

Italian luxury carmaker Ferrari and leading chipmaker Qualcomm announced a strategic technology partnership aimed at accelerating the digital transformation process of the automaker and its road cars.

The duo will work to utilise the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, comprised of open and scalable cloud-connected platforms, to bring the latest automotive technology advancements to Ferrari’s road cars, a statement noted.

“Thanks to this agreement… we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport,” Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna said.

As part of the collaboration, the California-based firm and its partners will work with the sports carmaker to design, develop and integrate Ferrari’s digital cockpits.

The scope of the partnership extends to the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team and Ferrari eSports team as well. The chipmaker will begin serving as a premium partner of the F1 team at the start of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship race season. And Snapdragon logo will make its debut on the F1-75, the Ferrari single-seater which will be unveiled at Maranello on February 17.

Last month, the Italian company presented a new organisational structure and leadership changes aimed to enrich product excellence and focus on the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2030. Besides, it intends to drive the digital transformation process throughout the firm, ensuring more data-driven and digitally focused processes.

Ferrari had also announced a multi-year agreement in December with Velas, a global player in the blockchain and NFT sector, to create exclusive digital content for the Scuderia’s fans.